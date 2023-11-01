The Loyola Marymount Lions (5-4) will be up against the the UNLV Rebels on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 10:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season rolls on.

Upcoming Loyola Marymount games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 UNLV N 10:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 UCSB N 4:30 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Detroit Mercy H 10:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Colorado State H 10:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Tarleton State H 10:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Santa Clara H 11:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Saint Mary's (CA) H 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Pacific H 9:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 San Francisco A 11:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Pepperdine A 10:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Portland H 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Saint Mary's (CA) A 10:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Gonzaga A 11:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 San Diego A 10:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Pepperdine H 9:00 PM

Loyola Marymount's next matchup information

  • Opponent: UNLV Rebels
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Location: Dollar Loan Center
  • Broadcast: BallerTV

Top Loyola Marymount players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Dominick Harris 9 13.9 4.2 1.4 0.6 0.1 47.1% (40-85) 47.3% (26-55)
Justin Wright 9 11.2 3.6 1.3 0.4 0.0 49.2% (32-65) 41.2% (7-17)
Justice Hill 9 10.8 1.8 3.8 0.8 0.1 41.5% (34-82) 39.0% (16-41)
Alex Merkviladze 9 10.2 5.0 0.9 0.6 0.4 43.2% (32-74) 31.4% (11-35)
Will Johnston 9 9.3 3.2 2.8 1.0 0.1 38.9% (28-72) 33.3% (15-45)

