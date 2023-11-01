Buy Tickets for Loyola Marymount Lions Basketball Games
The Loyola Marymount Lions (5-4) will be up against the the UNLV Rebels on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 10:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season rolls on.
Upcoming Loyola Marymount games
Loyola Marymount's next matchup information
- Opponent: UNLV Rebels
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Dollar Loan Center
- Broadcast: BallerTV
Top Loyola Marymount players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Dominick Harris
|9
|13.9
|4.2
|1.4
|0.6
|0.1
|47.1% (40-85)
|47.3% (26-55)
|Justin Wright
|9
|11.2
|3.6
|1.3
|0.4
|0.0
|49.2% (32-65)
|41.2% (7-17)
|Justice Hill
|9
|10.8
|1.8
|3.8
|0.8
|0.1
|41.5% (34-82)
|39.0% (16-41)
|Alex Merkviladze
|9
|10.2
|5.0
|0.9
|0.6
|0.4
|43.2% (32-74)
|31.4% (11-35)
|Will Johnston
|9
|9.3
|3.2
|2.8
|1.0
|0.1
|38.9% (28-72)
|33.3% (15-45)
