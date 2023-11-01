When you're rooting for Loyola (MD) during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Get more details, along with the Greyhounds' recent stats and trends, in the article below.

Loyola (MD) team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Deon Perry 7 13.4 2.1 3.6 1.7 0.0 Golden Dike 7 9.7 7.9 1.9 0.4 0.7 D'Angelo Stines 7 9.7 2.6 1.7 1.1 0.9 Milos Ilic 7 7.0 4.4 0.9 0.4 0.3 Chris Kuzemka 7 6.9 1.7 1.7 0.7 0.0 Dave Brown 7 6.6 3.0 0.7 0.9 0.4 Alonso Faure 7 5.7 5.6 0.7 0.1 0.7 Tyson Commander 6 6.5 3.3 1.7 0.7 0.2 Samuel Gibbs 5 1.2 0.8 0.2 0.2 0.0 Jordan Stiemke 4 1.3 1.5 0.3 0.3 0.0

Loyola (MD) season stats

This season, Loyola (MD) has won just one game (1-6).

The Greyhounds have a 0-1 record at home and a 1-4 record on the road while going 0-1 in neutral-site games.

Loyola (MD)'s signature win this season came on November 11 in a 77-75 in overtime victory over the Brown Bears.

The Greyhounds, so far this season, have played no games against Top 25 teams.

There are 24 games remaining on Loyola (MD)'s schedule in 2023-24, and none are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Loyola (MD) games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Delaware State H 5:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 La Salle A 6:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 Mount St. Mary's H 5:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 George Mason A 6:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Saint Mary's (MD) H 12:00 PM

