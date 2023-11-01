A matchup at home versus the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers is on deck for the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-8), on Saturday, December 9 at 5:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Loyola (MD) games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Loyola (MD)'s next matchup information

Opponent: Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers

Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Reitz Arena

Reitz Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Loyola (MD)'s next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Loyola (MD) players

Shop for Loyola (MD) gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Deon Perry 9 12.3 2.2 4.2 1.8 0.0 33.6% (40-119) 28.6% (18-63) D'Angelo Stines 9 9.7 3.0 1.9 1.0 0.8 34.0% (33-97) 32.7% (17-52) Golden Dike 9 8.7 7.4 2.0 0.6 0.6 62.7% (32-51) - Alonso Faure 9 7.8 5.8 0.9 0.2 0.9 50.9% (28-55) 20.0% (1-5) Milos Ilic 9 7.4 4.9 1.4 0.3 0.2 46.3% (25-54) 30.0% (3-10)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.