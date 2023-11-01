A matchup at home versus the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers is on deck for the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (1-8), on Saturday, December 9 at 5:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Loyola (MD) games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Mount St. Mary's H 5:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 George Mason A 6:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Saint Mary's (MD) H 12:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Saint Joseph's (PA) A 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Colgate A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Lehigh H 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Army A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Boston University H 5:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 American H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Holy Cross A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Lafayette H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Navy A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Bucknell A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Holy Cross H 5:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 American A 7:00 PM

Loyola (MD)'s next matchup information

  • Opponent: Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: Reitz Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Loyola (MD) players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Deon Perry 9 12.3 2.2 4.2 1.8 0.0 33.6% (40-119) 28.6% (18-63)
D'Angelo Stines 9 9.7 3.0 1.9 1.0 0.8 34.0% (33-97) 32.7% (17-52)
Golden Dike 9 8.7 7.4 2.0 0.6 0.6 62.7% (32-51) -
Alonso Faure 9 7.8 5.8 0.9 0.2 0.9 50.9% (28-55) 20.0% (1-5)
Milos Ilic 9 7.4 4.9 1.4 0.3 0.2 46.3% (25-54) 30.0% (3-10)

