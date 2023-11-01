In the upcoming matchup against the Dallas Stars, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on MacKenzie Weegar to find the back of the net for the Calgary Flames? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will MacKenzie Weegar score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Weegar stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Weegar scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 3.8% of them.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 17 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

