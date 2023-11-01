Just because you're relaxing on the sofa watching the Maryland-Eastern Shore game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for the Hawks with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Details can be found below.

Maryland-Eastern Shore team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Chace Davis 6 10.8 1.3 1.2 1.3 0.0 Devon Ellis 6 10.7 4.2 0.5 0.2 0.3 Troy Hupstead 5 12.8 10.0 1.4 1.0 0.6 Dionte Johnson 6 6.0 3.2 2.5 0.5 0.7 Elijah Wilson 6 5.8 3.0 1.2 1.0 0.2 Kelechi Okworogwo 6 4.7 2.7 0.2 0.0 0.3 Toby Nnadozie 6 4.7 1.7 1.0 0.8 0.0 Israel Yaw 6 4.5 2.5 0.2 0.7 0.2 Damani Claxton 6 3.7 1.8 2.8 1.5 0.2 Tyler Mack 6 3.5 1.2 0.5 0.2 0.0

Maryland-Eastern Shore season stats

Maryland-Eastern Shore has just two wins (2-4) this season.

The Hawks have a 2-1 record at home and a 0-3 record on the road.

Maryland-Eastern Shore, in its signature win of the season, defeated the Pennsylvania Quakers 83-80 in overtime on November 18.

The Hawks have faced a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Maryland-Eastern Shore has no games remaining against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Maryland-Eastern Shore games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Mon, Dec 4 East Carolina A 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 NC State A 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Marist A 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 VCU A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 George Washington A 6:00 PM

