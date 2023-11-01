Do you live and breathe all things Maryland? Then take off that ketchup-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and caps -- to show your pride in the Terrapins. For more info, including current team stats, continue reading.

Maryland team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jahmir Young 7 15.9 2.9 4.3 2.0 0.6 Julian Reese 7 15.0 9.9 0.7 1.0 2.6 Donta Scott 7 10.3 4.3 0.7 0.7 0.1 DeShawn Harris-Smith 7 8.0 5.1 2.6 1.6 0.3 Jordan Geronimo 7 7.1 4.1 0.9 1.1 0.6 Jahari Long 7 4.3 1.0 1.1 1.0 0.0 Jamie Kaiser Jr. 7 3.7 1.3 0.0 0.7 0.0 Noah Batchelor 7 3.1 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 Caelum Swanton-Rodger 5 2.6 2.8 0.0 0.4 0.6 Mady Traore 3 1.3 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3

Maryland season stats

Maryland has won four games so far this season (4-3).

The Terrapins are 4-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 0-2 in neutral-site games this year.

In its signature win of the season, Maryland took down the South Alabama Jaguars in a 68-55 win on November 25.

When facing teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Terrapins are winless in one game.

There are 21 games remaining on Maryland's schedule in 2023-24, and two are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Maryland games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Indiana A 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Penn State H 7:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Alcorn State H 7:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Nicholls State H 8:30 PM Fri, Dec 22 UCLA A 9:00 PM

