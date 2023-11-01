Maryland (5-4) will resume its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:00 PM ET, at home against the Alcorn State Braves.

Upcoming Maryland games

Maryland's next matchup information

Opponent: Alcorn State Braves

Alcorn State Braves Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Xfinity Center

Xfinity Center Broadcast: BTN

Top Maryland players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jahmir Young 9 17.7 3.4 3.9 1.9 0.6 38.8% (47-121) 30.9% (17-55) Julian Reese 9 15.9 10.2 0.9 1.1 2.0 56.1% (46-82) - Donta Scott 9 8.7 4.8 0.7 0.6 0.3 37.7% (29-77) 29.4% (10-34) DeShawn Harris-Smith 9 8.0 5.2 2.6 1.4 0.2 37.1% (26-70) 9.1% (2-22) Jordan Geronimo 9 6.0 4.1 0.7 1.1 0.8 44.2% (19-43) 7.7% (1-13)

