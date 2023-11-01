Maryland (5-4) will resume its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:00 PM ET, at home against the Alcorn State Braves.

If you're looking to go to see the Maryland Terrapins in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Maryland games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Tue, Dec 12 Alcorn State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 Nicholls State H 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 UCLA A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 28 Coppin State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 2 Purdue H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Michigan H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Northwestern A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Michigan State H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Iowa A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Nebraska H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Feb 6 Rutgers H 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Ohio State A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 14 Iowa H 8:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 17 Illinois H 5:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Feb 20 Wisconsin A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Maryland's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Alcorn State Braves
  • Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Xfinity Center
  • Broadcast: BTN

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Maryland's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Maryland players

Shop for Maryland gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jahmir Young 9 17.7 3.4 3.9 1.9 0.6 38.8% (47-121) 30.9% (17-55)
Julian Reese 9 15.9 10.2 0.9 1.1 2.0 56.1% (46-82) -
Donta Scott 9 8.7 4.8 0.7 0.6 0.3 37.7% (29-77) 29.4% (10-34)
DeShawn Harris-Smith 9 8.0 5.2 2.6 1.4 0.2 37.1% (26-70) 9.1% (2-22)
Jordan Geronimo 9 6.0 4.1 0.7 1.1 0.8 44.2% (19-43) 7.7% (1-13)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.