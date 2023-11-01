For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, is Matthew Coronato a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Matthew Coronato score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Coronato stats and insights

Coronato has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

Coronato has scored one goal on the power play.

He has a 5.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 17 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

