For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Mattias Samuelsson a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Samuelsson stats and insights

  • In one of nine games this season, Samuelsson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Flyers.
  • Samuelsson has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

