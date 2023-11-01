For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Mattias Samuelsson a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Samuelsson stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Samuelsson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Flyers.

Samuelsson has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

TNT, Max, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

