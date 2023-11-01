The Calgary Flames' upcoming game against the Dallas Stars is set for Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Mikael Backlund find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Mikael Backlund score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Backlund stats and insights

Backlund is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.

Backlund has no points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 17 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

