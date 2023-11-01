Mikael Backlund and the Calgary Flames will play on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Dallas Stars. Looking to wager on Backlund's props versus the Stars? Scroll down for stats and information.

Mikael Backlund vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Backlund Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Backlund has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 18:53 on the ice per game.

Backlund has yet to score a goal through nine games this year.

Despite recording points in three of nine games this season, Backlund has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Backlund has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of nine games played.

Backlund's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he goes over.

Backlund has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Backlund Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 17 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 9 Games 3 3 Points 1 0 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

