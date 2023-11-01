Buy Tickets for Milwaukee Panthers Basketball Games
The Milwaukee Panthers (3-6) will next play on the road against the UC Davis Aggies, on Saturday, December 9 at 5:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Milwaukee games
Milwaukee's next matchup information
- Opponent: UC Davis Aggies
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: University Credit Union Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
Top Milwaukee players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|BJ Freeman
|6
|19.5
|5.5
|2.8
|1.7
|0.3
|37.8% (37-98)
|37.8% (17-45)
|Elijah Jamison
|9
|8.3
|2.7
|2.0
|0.9
|0.0
|38.7% (29-75)
|28.6% (6-21)
|Markeith Browning II
|9
|8.1
|3.2
|2.8
|1.0
|0.8
|40.6% (28-69)
|26.9% (7-26)
|Kentrell Pullian
|9
|7.9
|5.4
|2.9
|1.0
|0.1
|33.8% (24-71)
|21.7% (10-46)
|Erik Pratt
|8
|7.4
|1.6
|0.1
|0.5
|0.0
|38.9% (21-54)
|40.0% (12-30)
