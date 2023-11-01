With a record of 5-4, the Milwaukee Panthers' women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Saint Thomas Tommies, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.

Upcoming Milwaukee games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 St. Thomas H 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 9 Loyola Chicago A 3:00 PM
Fri, Dec 15 Eastern Illinois A 7:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Viterbo H 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Purdue Fort Wayne H 3:00 PM
Mon, Jan 1 Cleveland State H 3:00 PM
Fri, Jan 5 Wright State A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Northern Kentucky A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Robert Morris H 12:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Youngstown State H 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Oakland A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Detroit Mercy A 1:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 Wright State H 8:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Robert Morris A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Youngstown State A 12:00 PM

Milwaukee's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Saint Thomas Tommies
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Klotsche Center

Top Milwaukee players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kendall Nead 9 18.2 5.0 1.8 1.3 0.2 44.8% (69-154) 30.8% (16-52)
Kamy Peppler 9 13.3 2.6 5.9 1.7 0.0 41.0% (41-100) 36.4% (24-66)
Angie Cera 9 10.4 3.4 2.3 0.6 0.1 39.7% (29-73) 31.0% (13-42)
Jorey Buwalda 9 8.3 7.0 0.4 0.7 0.4 51.9% (27-52) 22.2% (2-9)
Anna Lutz 6 9.5 6.3 1.2 0.2 0.5 52.3% (23-44) 46.7% (7-15)

