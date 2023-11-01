It's not enough to simply be a fan of Monmouth. You need to look the part, too. Represent the Hawks by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Monmouth team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Xander Rice 8 20.9 2.4 4.1 0.9 0.1 Jack Collins 8 11.6 6.0 1.6 1.0 0.5 Jaret Valencia 8 8.6 5.3 0.6 0.9 1.1 Abdi Bashir Jr. 8 8.4 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.0 Nikita Konstantynovskyi 8 8.0 7.1 1.4 0.6 0.9 Jakari Spence 8 5.1 3.5 3.3 1.8 0.0 Cornelius Robinson Jr. 8 3.6 3.0 0.6 1.3 0.3 Klemen Vuga 8 2.8 1.6 0.0 0.3 0.3 Gabe Spinelli 7 1.7 0.4 0.4 0.1 0.0 Jack Holmstrom 7 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0

Monmouth season stats

Monmouth has gone 4-4 on the season so far.

The Hawks have one home win (1-1), one road win (1-3) and are 2-0 in neutral-site games this year.

Monmouth notched its best win of the season on November 10, when it beat the West Virginia Mountaineers, who rank No. 192 in the RPI rankings, 73-65.

The Hawks have matched up with a Top 25 team zero times this season.

There are 23 games left on Monmouth's schedule in 2023-24, and one are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Monmouth games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 9 Northern Illinois H 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Seton Hall A 6:30 PM Sat, Dec 16 Rider H 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Manhattan H 2:00 PM Sun, Dec 31 Oklahoma A 3:00 PM

