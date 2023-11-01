The Monmouth Hawks (4-4) will be at home against the Northern Illinois Huskies on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 2:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season rolls on.

Upcoming Monmouth games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET)
Sat, Dec 9 Northern Illinois H 2:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Seton Hall A 6:30 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Rider H 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Manhattan H 2:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Oklahoma A 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Towson H 7:00 PM
Mon, Jan 8 Northeastern H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 UNC Wilmington A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Charleston (SC) A 4:30 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Drexel A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Hampton H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Stony Brook A 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Hofstra H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Drexel H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Delaware A 2:00 PM

Monmouth's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Northern Illinois Huskies
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: OceanFirst Bank Center
  • Broadcast: FloHoops

Top Monmouth players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Xander Rice 8 20.9 2.4 4.1 0.9 0.1 38.2% (47-123) 32.8% (19-58)
Jack Collins 8 11.6 6.0 1.6 1.0 0.5 44.6% (29-65) 38.3% (18-47)
Jaret Valencia 8 8.6 5.3 0.6 0.9 1.1 53.7% (29-54) 16.7% (1-6)
Abdi Bashir Jr. 8 8.4 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.0 50.0% (24-48) 61.5% (16-26)
Nikita Konstantynovskyi 8 8.0 7.1 1.4 0.6 0.9 45.0% (27-60) -

