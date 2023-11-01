Just because you're lounging in your recliner watching the Montana game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent the Grizzlies with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Details can be located below.

Montana team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Aanen Moody 6 15.8 2.5 1.7 0.8 0.0 Money Williams 6 13.3 4.2 2.3 0.3 0.2 Dischon Thomas 6 9.2 4.8 1.3 0.3 0.8 Laolu Oke 6 8.8 8.5 1.7 0.8 0.7 Brandon Whitney 6 6.0 2.0 2.5 0.3 0.2 Te'Jon Sawyer 6 5.0 2.5 1.2 0.3 0.3 Josh Vazquez 4 6.0 1.8 1.5 0.8 0.0 Giordan Williams 5 3.4 4.0 0.2 0.4 0.0 Jaxon Nap 6 2.2 1.2 0.3 0.0 0.2 Connor Dick 3 2.0 2.0 0.0 0.3 0.3

Montana season stats

This season, Montana has won only two games (2-4).

The Grizzlies have a 2-1 record at home and a 0-3 record on the road.

Montana registered its best win of the season on November 12, when it beat the UC Davis Aggies, who rank No. 340 in the RPI rankings, 78-65.

The Grizzlies have played one game this season against Top 25 teams, and they have not yet picked up a win.

There are 25 games left on Montana's schedule in 2023-24, and none are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Montana games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 San Jose State H 3:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Montana State-Northern H 9:00 PM Fri, Dec 8 Montana Tech H 9:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 San Jose State A 10:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 UC Davis A 9:00 PM

