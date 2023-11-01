When you're rooting for Montana State during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Get more details, along with the Bobcats' recent numbers and trends, below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Montana State Bobcats jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Montana State team leaders

Want to buy Robert Ford III's jersey? Or another Montana State player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Brandon Walker 6 13.2 2.7 1.5 0.2 0.2 Brian Goracke 6 13.2 3.7 0.7 0.5 0.5 Robert Ford III 6 12.2 7.8 3.0 3.5 0.2 Tyler Patterson 6 11.2 3.5 0.7 0.8 0.2 Patrick McMahon 3 13.0 2.3 0.7 0.7 0.0 Jed Miller 5 4.2 1.6 1.8 1.4 0.4 Sam Lecholat 6 3.2 4.5 1.8 0.7 1.2 Eddie Turner III 3 5.3 1.3 3.0 2.0 0.0 Chika Nduka 6 2.3 1.5 1.3 0.5 0.3 Jaqari Miles 1 10.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 0.0

Montana State season stats

This season, Montana State has put together a 3-3 record so far.

This year, the Bobcats have a 2-2 record at home and a 1-1 record on the road.

Against the California Golden Bears on November 16, Montana State captured its signature win of the season, which was a 63-60 road victory.

The Bobcats, so far this season, have played no games versus Top 25 teams.

Of Montana State's 25 remaining games, none are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Bobcats? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Montana State games

Check out the Bobcats in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Rocky Mountain H 9:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Washington A 11:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 SAGU American Indian H 9:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Southern Utah H 9:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 CSU Northridge A 4:00 PM

Check out the Bobcats this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.