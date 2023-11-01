Will Morgan Frost find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers square off against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Morgan Frost score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Frost 2022-23 stats and insights

In 16 of 81 games last season, Frost scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

On the power play, he scored one goal while picking up four assists.

He took 1.9 shots per game, sinking 12.3% of them.

Sabres 2022-23 defensive stats

The Sabres conceded 297 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 26th in league action in goals against.

The Sabres shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 14.3 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

TNT, Max, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

