The Philadelphia Flyers, Morgan Frost among them, face the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Wells Fargo Center. Prop bets for Frost are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Morgan Frost vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Flyers vs Sabres Game Info

Frost Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Frost's plus-minus last season was -12, in 16:08 per game on the ice.

In 16 of 81 games last season, he scored a goal -- and three of those games included multiple goals.

In 19 of 81 games last season, Frost had an assist -- and five of those games included multiple assists.

He has an implied probability of 43.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Frost has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Frost Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 27 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

