A game at home versus the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons is coming up for the Morgan State Bears (3-8), on Saturday, December 9 at 12:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Morgan State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Virginia-Lynchburg H 12:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Campbell A 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 James Madison H 1:00 PM
Wed, Dec 27 Virginia A 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 NJIT A 4:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Maryland-Eastern Shore A 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 8 Delaware State H 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Coppin State A 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Howard H 4:30 PM
Mon, Jan 29 Norfolk State A 7:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 South Carolina State A 4:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 North Carolina Central A 7:30 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Maryland-Eastern Shore H 4:30 PM
Mon, Feb 19 Delaware State A 7:30 PM
Sat, Feb 24 Howard A 4:00 PM

Morgan State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Talmadge L. Hill Field House
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
Top Morgan State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Wynston Tabbs 11 16.4 3.2 1.9 1.1 0.2 43.1% (66-153) 34.6% (18-52)
Kameron Hobbs 11 9.5 2.3 3.5 1.1 0.0 39.1% (36-92) 39.1% (18-46)
Ahmarie Simpkins 10 9.2 5.1 1.6 1.1 0.4 46.4% (39-84) 30.0% (3-10)
Will Thomas 11 7.9 4.4 1.7 0.6 0.5 40.5% (34-84) 26.7% (4-15)
Christian Oliver 11 7.7 4.3 0.9 0.5 0.5 45.3% (34-75) 44.4% (8-18)

