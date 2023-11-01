A game at home versus the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons is coming up for the Morgan State Bears (3-8), on Saturday, December 9 at 12:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to see the Morgan State Bears in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Morgan State games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Morgan State's next matchup information

Opponent: Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons

Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Talmadge L. Hill Field House

Talmadge L. Hill Field House Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Morgan State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Morgan State players

Shop for Morgan State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Wynston Tabbs 11 16.4 3.2 1.9 1.1 0.2 43.1% (66-153) 34.6% (18-52) Kameron Hobbs 11 9.5 2.3 3.5 1.1 0.0 39.1% (36-92) 39.1% (18-46) Ahmarie Simpkins 10 9.2 5.1 1.6 1.1 0.4 46.4% (39-84) 30.0% (3-10) Will Thomas 11 7.9 4.4 1.7 0.6 0.5 40.5% (34-84) 26.7% (4-15) Christian Oliver 11 7.7 4.3 0.9 0.5 0.5 45.3% (34-75) 44.4% (8-18)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.