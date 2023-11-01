Buy Tickets for Morgan State Bears Basketball Games
A game at home versus the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons is coming up for the Morgan State Bears (3-8), on Saturday, December 9 at 12:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Morgan State games
Morgan State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Talmadge L. Hill Field House
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Morgan State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Wynston Tabbs
|11
|16.4
|3.2
|1.9
|1.1
|0.2
|43.1% (66-153)
|34.6% (18-52)
|Kameron Hobbs
|11
|9.5
|2.3
|3.5
|1.1
|0.0
|39.1% (36-92)
|39.1% (18-46)
|Ahmarie Simpkins
|10
|9.2
|5.1
|1.6
|1.1
|0.4
|46.4% (39-84)
|30.0% (3-10)
|Will Thomas
|11
|7.9
|4.4
|1.7
|0.6
|0.5
|40.5% (34-84)
|26.7% (4-15)
|Christian Oliver
|11
|7.7
|4.3
|0.9
|0.5
|0.5
|45.3% (34-75)
|44.4% (8-18)
