Mount St. Mary's team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Dakota Leffew 5 15.6 2.4 2.6 1.2 0.4 Deshayne Montgomery 5 9.8 3.4 1.2 2.4 0.6 Dallas Hobbs 5 9.8 4.2 2.2 1.0 0.0 Jedy Cordilia 5 7.8 5.2 0.2 0.4 0.2 Josh Reaves 5 7.4 1.6 0.6 0.2 0.2 Dola Adebayo 5 6.8 3.4 0.4 1.0 0.8 George Tinsley 5 4.2 4.2 2.2 0.6 0.6 Ron Jessamy 5 3.6 3.0 0.4 0.2 0.0 Frantisek Barton 5 2.4 2.4 0.6 0.4 0.6 Xavier Lipscomb 2 5.0 4.5 4.0 1.0 0.0

Mount St. Mary's season stats

This season, Mount St. Mary's has won only one game (1-4).

The Mountaineers have one home win this year (1-1) and are 0-3 on the road.

There are 25 games left on Mount St. Mary's schedule in 2023-24, and none are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Mount St. Mary's games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Manhattan A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Siena H 1:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Ole Miss A 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Loyola (MD) A 5:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 Saint Francis (PA) A 7:00 PM

