Mount St. Mary's 2023-24 men's college hoops season resumes (the Mountaineers are currently 2-6) on Saturday, December 9 at 5:00 PM ET, away versus the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

Upcoming Mount St. Mary's games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Loyola (MD) A 5:00 PM
Fri, Dec 15 Saint Francis (PA) A 7:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Georgia A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 23 LIU H 1:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Delaware State A 12:00 PM
Fri, Jan 5 Canisius H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 Saint Peter's A 2:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Iona A 1:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Marist H 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Niagara H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Quinnipiac A 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Rider H 5:00 PM
Fri, Feb 2 Marist A 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Siena A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Manhattan H 7:00 PM

Mount St. Mary's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Loyola (MD) Greyhounds
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: Reitz Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Mount St. Mary's players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Dakota Leffew 8 17.3 3.0 3.8 1.8 0.3 39.2% (51-130) 27.8% (15-54)
Deshayne Montgomery 8 14.1 3.8 1.3 3.1 1.1 58.4% (45-77) 38.9% (7-18)
Dallas Hobbs 8 8.1 3.8 2.6 0.8 0.0 32.4% (23-71) 30.8% (4-13)
Jedy Cordilia 8 7.0 5.5 0.4 0.3 0.5 55.0% (22-40) 0.0% (0-1)
Dola Adebayo 8 6.8 4.1 0.8 1.0 0.9 48.7% (19-39) 33.3% (3-9)

