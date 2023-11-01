Mount St. Mary's 2023-24 men's college hoops season resumes (the Mountaineers are currently 2-6) on Saturday, December 9 at 5:00 PM ET, away versus the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

Upcoming Mount St. Mary's games

Mount St. Mary's next matchup information

Opponent: Loyola (MD) Greyhounds

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Reitz Arena

Reitz Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Mount St. Mary's players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Dakota Leffew 8 17.3 3.0 3.8 1.8 0.3 39.2% (51-130) 27.8% (15-54) Deshayne Montgomery 8 14.1 3.8 1.3 3.1 1.1 58.4% (45-77) 38.9% (7-18) Dallas Hobbs 8 8.1 3.8 2.6 0.8 0.0 32.4% (23-71) 30.8% (4-13) Jedy Cordilia 8 7.0 5.5 0.4 0.3 0.5 55.0% (22-40) 0.0% (0-1) Dola Adebayo 8 6.8 4.1 0.8 1.0 0.9 48.7% (19-39) 33.3% (3-9)

