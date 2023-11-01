Buy Tickets for Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers Basketball Games
Mount St. Mary's 2023-24 men's college hoops season resumes (the Mountaineers are currently 2-6) on Saturday, December 9 at 5:00 PM ET, away versus the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.
If you're looking to catch the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Mount St. Mary's games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Mount St. Mary's next matchup information
- Opponent: Loyola (MD) Greyhounds
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Location: Reitz Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Mount St. Mary's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Mount St. Mary's players
Shop for Mount St. Mary's gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Dakota Leffew
|8
|17.3
|3.0
|3.8
|1.8
|0.3
|39.2% (51-130)
|27.8% (15-54)
|Deshayne Montgomery
|8
|14.1
|3.8
|1.3
|3.1
|1.1
|58.4% (45-77)
|38.9% (7-18)
|Dallas Hobbs
|8
|8.1
|3.8
|2.6
|0.8
|0.0
|32.4% (23-71)
|30.8% (4-13)
|Jedy Cordilia
|8
|7.0
|5.5
|0.4
|0.3
|0.5
|55.0% (22-40)
|0.0% (0-1)
|Dola Adebayo
|8
|6.8
|4.1
|0.8
|1.0
|0.9
|48.7% (19-39)
|33.3% (3-9)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.