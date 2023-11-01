Just because you're lounging in your recliner watching the Navy game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Rep the Midshipmen with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Details can be found below.

Navy team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Austin Benigni 5 11.6 3.0 2.6 1.2 0.0 Mitch Fischer 5 8.2 4.4 0.6 0.6 0.0 Donovan Draper 5 7.6 7.0 1.0 2.6 0.6 Mike Woods 5 5.4 4.8 0.6 0.6 0.4 Austin Inge 5 4.8 1.2 1.2 0.6 0.2 Kam Summers 5 4.2 1.6 0.6 0.2 0.0 Mac MacDonald 4 5.3 2.8 1.5 0.0 0.3 Jordan Pennick 4 4.8 2.5 0.3 0.0 0.0 Jack Medalie 5 3.6 1.2 0.6 0.4 0.0 Jinwoo Kim 5 2.4 2.0 1.0 0.8 0.2

Navy season stats

Navy has only one win (1-4) this season.

The Midshipmen have one home win this year (1-1) and are 0-3 on the road.

Navy has no games left against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Navy games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Coppin State H 1:30 PM Tue, Dec 5 George Washington A 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 8 Quinnipiac A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Washington (MD) H 1:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Youngstown State A 2:00 PM

