A game at the Quinnipiac Bobcats is next on the schedule for the Navy Midshipmen (2-5), on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET.
Navy's next matchup information
- Opponent: Quinnipiac Bobcats
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: M&T Bank Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Navy players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Austin Benigni
|7
|12.9
|3.6
|3.7
|1.3
|0.0
|37.2% (29-78)
|20.0% (4-20)
|Donovan Draper
|7
|9.7
|8.7
|1.1
|2.3
|0.4
|45.3% (24-53)
|14.3% (1-7)
|Mitch Fischer
|7
|7.1
|4.3
|0.6
|0.7
|0.0
|46.2% (18-39)
|33.3% (3-9)
|Austin Inge
|7
|6.6
|1.3
|1.7
|1.0
|0.1
|28.6% (14-49)
|25.0% (4-16)
|Kam Summers
|7
|5.1
|2.1
|0.4
|0.3
|0.0
|45.5% (10-22)
|56.3% (9-16)
