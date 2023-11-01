A game at the Quinnipiac Bobcats is next on the schedule for the Navy Midshipmen (2-5), on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to see the Navy Midshipmen in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Navy games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Quinnipiac A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Washington (MD) H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Youngstown State A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 William & Mary H 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Boston University H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Colgate H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Holy Cross A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Lafayette A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Lehigh H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Army H 1:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Bucknell A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Loyola (MD) H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Lehigh A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Colgate A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 Bucknell H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Navy's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Quinnipiac Bobcats
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: M&T Bank Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Navy's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Navy players

Shop for Navy gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Austin Benigni 7 12.9 3.6 3.7 1.3 0.0 37.2% (29-78) 20.0% (4-20)
Donovan Draper 7 9.7 8.7 1.1 2.3 0.4 45.3% (24-53) 14.3% (1-7)
Mitch Fischer 7 7.1 4.3 0.6 0.7 0.0 46.2% (18-39) 33.3% (3-9)
Austin Inge 7 6.6 1.3 1.7 1.0 0.1 28.6% (14-49) 25.0% (4-16)
Kam Summers 7 5.1 2.1 0.4 0.3 0.0 45.5% (10-22) 56.3% (9-16)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.