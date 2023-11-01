The Calgary Flames, including Nazem Kadri, will be on the ice Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Dallas Stars. If you'd like to wager on Kadri's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Nazem Kadri vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Kadri Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Kadri has a plus-minus of -11, while averaging 17:42 on the ice per game.

Kadri has a goal in one of his nine games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In two of nine games this year, Kadri has recorded a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

Kadri has had an assist in one of nine games this season.

The implied probability that Kadri goes over his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of Kadri having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kadri Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 17 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 9 Games 3 2 Points 4 1 Goals 1 1 Assists 3

