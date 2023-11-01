It's not enough to simply be a fan of New Hampshire. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for the Wildcats by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

New Hampshire team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Clarence O. Daniels II 7 20.6 8.4 0.4 1.7 0.3 Ahmad Robinson 7 15.7 3.1 5.0 1.9 0.1 Jaxson Baker 7 12.4 6.7 1.1 0.7 1.3 Naim Miller 6 8.8 2.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 Christian Moore 7 6.1 1.9 1.9 0.6 0.0 Trey Woodyard 7 5.3 4.1 1.3 0.4 0.4 Rex Sunderland 7 3.6 2.1 1.1 1.3 0.1 Dior Davis 7 3.0 2.3 0.7 0.7 0.0 Paul Gakmar 7 2.0 1.7 0.7 0.3 0.0 Promise Opurum 3 4.0 2.7 0.0 0.0 0.3

New Hampshire season stats

New Hampshire has gone 4-3 on the season so far.

The Wildcats are unbeaten at home (3-0) and 1-3 on the road this year.

New Hampshire took down the No. 228-ranked (according to the RPI) Marist Red Foxes, 74-71, on November 21, which goes down as its signature win of the season.

The Wildcats have played one game this season versus Top 25 teams. That has led to a winless record of 0-1 in those contests.

New Hampshire has 22 games left in the regular season, none against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming New Hampshire games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Sacred Heart A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Columbia H 12:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Dartmouth A 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 11 Stonehill H 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Rhode Island A 6:00 PM

