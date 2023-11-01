Buy Tickets for New Hampshire Wildcats Basketball Games
Coming up for the New Hampshire Wildcats (6-4) is a matchup at home versus the Stonehill Skyhawks, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11.
Upcoming New Hampshire games
New Hampshire's next matchup information
- Opponent: Stonehill Skyhawks
- Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Lundholm Gymnasium
- Broadcast: ESPN+
Top New Hampshire players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Clarence O. Daniels II
|10
|19.1
|8.7
|0.6
|1.4
|0.2
|47.9% (67-140)
|40.0% (18-45)
|Ahmad Robinson
|10
|16.6
|4.2
|4.8
|1.7
|0.1
|43.7% (52-119)
|42.3% (11-26)
|Jaxson Baker
|10
|10.6
|6.7
|1.2
|0.8
|1.1
|37.8% (34-90)
|34.5% (20-58)
|Naim Miller
|9
|9.7
|2.9
|1.3
|0.4
|0.0
|32.1% (26-81)
|35.2% (19-54)
|Trey Woodyard
|10
|7.6
|4.1
|1.3
|0.8
|0.3
|54.4% (31-57)
|43.5% (10-23)
