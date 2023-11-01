Coming up for the New Hampshire Wildcats (6-4) is a matchup at home versus the Stonehill Skyhawks, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11.

If you're looking to go to see the New Hampshire Wildcats in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming New Hampshire games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

New Hampshire's next matchup information

Opponent: Stonehill Skyhawks

Stonehill Skyhawks Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Lundholm Gymnasium

Lundholm Gymnasium Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for New Hampshire's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top New Hampshire players

Shop for New Hampshire gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Clarence O. Daniels II 10 19.1 8.7 0.6 1.4 0.2 47.9% (67-140) 40.0% (18-45) Ahmad Robinson 10 16.6 4.2 4.8 1.7 0.1 43.7% (52-119) 42.3% (11-26) Jaxson Baker 10 10.6 6.7 1.2 0.8 1.1 37.8% (34-90) 34.5% (20-58) Naim Miller 9 9.7 2.9 1.3 0.4 0.0 32.1% (26-81) 35.2% (19-54) Trey Woodyard 10 7.6 4.1 1.3 0.8 0.3 54.4% (31-57) 43.5% (10-23)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.