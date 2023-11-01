Do you live and breathe all things New Mexico? Then take off that mustard-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and caps -- to show your support for the Lobos. For more info, including up-to-date team stats, continue reading.

New Mexico team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Donovan Dent 7 17.0 2.9 6.4 1.4 0.6 JT Toppin 7 13.3 8.1 0.9 1.1 1.7 Jamal Mashburn Jr. 5 18.2 2.0 1.6 0.2 0.2 Tru Washington 7 9.6 5.0 1.1 1.9 0.1 Nelly Junior Joseph 7 9.4 8.4 1.6 0.4 1.3 Jemarl Baker Jr. 7 6.9 2.6 2.0 0.4 0.1 Jaelen House 2 12.0 4.0 4.0 2.0 0.5 Quinton Webb 7 3.0 2.1 0.1 0.6 0.1 Mustapha Amzil 7 2.7 2.0 0.1 0.9 0.0 Braden Appelhans 5 2.6 0.8 0.2 0.2 0.0

New Mexico season stats

New Mexico has won six games so far this season (6-1).

The Lobos are 3-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 3-0 in neutral-site games this year.

This season, the Lobos haven't played a single game against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are four games against Top 25 teams left on New Mexico's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming New Mexico games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 New Mexico State H 9:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 UCSB H 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Santa Clara N 5:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 New Mexico State A 9:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 UC Irvine H 9:00 PM

