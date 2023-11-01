New Mexico (8-1) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 5:00 PM ET, against the Santa Clara Broncos.

Upcoming New Mexico games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Santa Clara N 5:00 PM
Fri, Dec 15 New Mexico State A 9:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 UC Irvine H 9:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Eastern New Mexico H 9:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Colorado State A 10:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Wyoming H 10:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 UNLV A 10:30 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Utah State H 10:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Air Force A 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 San Jose State A 11:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Nevada H 10:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Boise State H 10:30 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Wyoming A 8:30 PM
Sat, Feb 10 UNLV H 8:00 PM
Tue, Feb 13 Nevada A 11:00 PM

New Mexico's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Santa Clara Broncos
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: Dollar Loan Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top New Mexico players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Donovan Dent 9 17.1 2.4 7.0 1.6 0.8 52.2% (60-115) 41.7% (5-12)
JT Toppin 9 12.9 7.1 0.8 1.3 1.8 74.2% (49-66) 28.6% (2-7)
Tru Washington 9 11.7 5.1 2.0 1.8 0.1 52.1% (37-71) 47.6% (10-21)
Jamal Mashburn Jr. 5 18.2 2.0 1.6 0.2 0.2 34.6% (28-81) 38.1% (8-21)
Nelly Junior Joseph 9 8.4 7.7 1.3 0.4 1.2 49.2% (30-61) -

