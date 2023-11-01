New Mexico (8-1) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 5:00 PM ET, against the Santa Clara Broncos.

Upcoming New Mexico games

New Mexico's next matchup information

Opponent: Santa Clara Broncos

Santa Clara Broncos Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Dollar Loan Center

Dollar Loan Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top New Mexico players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Donovan Dent 9 17.1 2.4 7.0 1.6 0.8 52.2% (60-115) 41.7% (5-12) JT Toppin 9 12.9 7.1 0.8 1.3 1.8 74.2% (49-66) 28.6% (2-7) Tru Washington 9 11.7 5.1 2.0 1.8 0.1 52.1% (37-71) 47.6% (10-21) Jamal Mashburn Jr. 5 18.2 2.0 1.6 0.2 0.2 34.6% (28-81) 38.1% (8-21) Nelly Junior Joseph 9 8.4 7.7 1.3 0.4 1.2 49.2% (30-61) -

