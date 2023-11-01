When you're rooting for New Mexico State during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Get more details, along with the Aggies' recent stats and trends, below.

New Mexico State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Robert Carpenter 9 11.9 4.8 0.4 0.9 0.4 Christian Cook 9 11.3 2.7 1.4 0.4 0.2 Jaden Harris 9 9.3 3.3 1.6 1.0 0.3 Kaosi Ezeagu 9 8.8 5.4 0.1 0.4 0.2 Jordan Rawls 9 8.0 2.7 4.1 1.1 0.0 Jaylin Jackson-Posey 7 9.3 4.4 5.0 1.0 0.0 Clarence Jackson 9 5.9 4.3 0.6 1.1 0.0 Femi Odukale 4 13.0 7.0 2.8 1.8 0.0 Keylon Dorsey 6 3.2 1.2 0.0 0.0 0.2 Jonathan Kanyanga 7 1.7 3.7 0.3 0.3 0.7

New Mexico State season stats

New Mexico State has a 4-5 record on the season so far.

The Aggies are 4-0 at home, 0-3 on the road and 0-2 in neutral-site games this year.

In its signature victory of the season, New Mexico State took down the Northern Colorado Bears in a 76-71 win on November 18.

The Aggies have played one game this season versus Top 25 teams. That has resulted in a winless record of 0-1 in those contests.

There are no games versus Top 25 teams remaining on New Mexico State's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming New Mexico State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 New Mexico A 9:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Northern New Mexico H 9:30 PM Fri, Dec 15 New Mexico H 9:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 SFA A 7:30 PM Fri, Dec 22 Tulsa A 8:00 PM

