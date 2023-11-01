Buy Tickets for New Mexico State Aggies Basketball Games
A matchup at home versus the Northern New Mexico Eagles is coming up for the New Mexico State Aggies (4-6), on Tuesday, December 12 at 9:30 PM ET.
Upcoming New Mexico State games
New Mexico State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Northern New Mexico Eagles
- Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Location: Pan American Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top New Mexico State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Christian Cook
|10
|11.1
|2.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.3
|43.3% (39-90)
|36.6% (15-41)
|Robert Carpenter
|10
|10.9
|4.4
|0.4
|0.8
|0.4
|46.8% (37-79)
|28.6% (8-28)
|Kaosi Ezeagu
|10
|9.2
|5.4
|0.1
|0.6
|0.2
|58.5% (38-65)
|-
|Jaden Harris
|10
|8.6
|3.2
|1.4
|1.0
|0.3
|36.8% (28-76)
|37.5% (15-40)
|Jordan Rawls
|9
|8.0
|2.7
|4.1
|1.1
|0.0
|38.7% (29-75)
|31.6% (6-19)
