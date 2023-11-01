A matchup at home versus the Northern New Mexico Eagles is coming up for the New Mexico State Aggies (4-6), on Tuesday, December 12 at 9:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch the New Mexico State Aggies in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming New Mexico State games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

New Mexico State's next matchup information

Opponent: Northern New Mexico Eagles

Northern New Mexico Eagles Day/Time: December 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

December 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Location: Pan American Center

Pan American Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for New Mexico State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top New Mexico State players

Shop for New Mexico State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Christian Cook 10 11.1 2.5 1.5 0.5 0.3 43.3% (39-90) 36.6% (15-41) Robert Carpenter 10 10.9 4.4 0.4 0.8 0.4 46.8% (37-79) 28.6% (8-28) Kaosi Ezeagu 10 9.2 5.4 0.1 0.6 0.2 58.5% (38-65) - Jaden Harris 10 8.6 3.2 1.4 1.0 0.3 36.8% (28-76) 37.5% (15-40) Jordan Rawls 9 8.0 2.7 4.1 1.1 0.0 38.7% (29-75) 31.6% (6-19)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.