NJIT (2-6) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Saturday, December 9 at 8:00 PM ET, on the road against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Upcoming NJIT games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Wake Forest A 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Niagara A 1:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Medgar Evers H 1:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Morgan State H 4:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Albany (NY) H 3:30 PM
Thu, Jan 11 UMass-Lowell A 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Vermont A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 New Hampshire H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Maine H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Bryant H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 UMBC A 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Binghamton A 6:07 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Vermont H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 UMass-Lowell H 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Albany (NY) A 7:00 PM

NJIT's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Wake Forest Demon Deacons
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
  • Broadcast: ACC Network

Top NJIT players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Adam Hess 8 11.1 5.6 0.9 0.6 0.0 40.0% (28-70) 44.7% (21-47)
Sebastian Robinson 8 10.4 1.9 3.4 0.6 0.0 41.4% (29-70) 26.3% (5-19)
Elijah Buchanan 6 12.8 6.2 1.8 1.2 0.5 42.6% (29-68) 37.5% (12-32)
Tariq Francis 8 9.3 2.6 2.1 1.3 0.0 33.3% (20-60) 34.5% (10-29)
Mekhi Gray 8 8.9 3.3 2.3 1.1 0.5 31.3% (20-64) 29.6% (8-27)

