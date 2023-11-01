Buy Tickets for NJIT Highlanders Basketball Games
NJIT (2-6) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Saturday, December 9 at 8:00 PM ET, on the road against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
NJIT's next matchup information
- Opponent: Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
- Broadcast: ACC Network
Top NJIT players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Adam Hess
|8
|11.1
|5.6
|0.9
|0.6
|0.0
|40.0% (28-70)
|44.7% (21-47)
|Sebastian Robinson
|8
|10.4
|1.9
|3.4
|0.6
|0.0
|41.4% (29-70)
|26.3% (5-19)
|Elijah Buchanan
|6
|12.8
|6.2
|1.8
|1.2
|0.5
|42.6% (29-68)
|37.5% (12-32)
|Tariq Francis
|8
|9.3
|2.6
|2.1
|1.3
|0.0
|33.3% (20-60)
|34.5% (10-29)
|Mekhi Gray
|8
|8.9
|3.3
|2.3
|1.1
|0.5
|31.3% (20-64)
|29.6% (8-27)
