For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Noah Cates a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Noah Cates score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Cates stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Cates scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.

Cates has zero points on the power play.

Cates averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are allowing 27 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

TNT, Max, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

