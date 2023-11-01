Noah Cates will be in action when the Philadelphia Flyers and Buffalo Sabres meet on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Cates interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Noah Cates vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TNT, Max, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Flyers vs Sabres Game Info

Cates Season Stats Insights

Cates has averaged 16:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Cates has a goal in one of his nine games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In three of nine games this season, Cates has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In two of nine games this season, Cates has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Cates hits the over on his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

Cates has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Cates Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 27 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 9 Games 3 4 Points 2 1 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

