Should you wager on Noah Hanifin to find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames and the Dallas Stars go head to head on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Noah Hanifin score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Hanifin stats and insights

Hanifin is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

Hanifin has picked up two assists on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 17 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

