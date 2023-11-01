Noah Hanifin will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars meet at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Considering a bet on Hanifin in the Flames-Stars matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Noah Hanifin vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Hanifin Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Hanifin has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 23:19 on the ice per game.

Hanifin has yet to score a goal through nine games this season.

Hanifin has registered a point in a game three times this year out of nine games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Hanifin has an assist in three of nine games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Hanifin's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Hanifin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hanifin Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 17 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks second.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 9 Games 3 4 Points 1 0 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

