Oklahoma (8-0) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET, against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Upcoming Oklahoma games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Arkansas N 4:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Green Bay H 9:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 North Carolina N 9:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 Central Arkansas H 8:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Monmouth H 3:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Iowa State H 6:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 TCU A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Kansas A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 West Virginia H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Cincinnati A 1:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Texas H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Texas Tech H 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Kansas State A 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 UCF A 4:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 BYU H 8:00 PM

Oklahoma's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Arkansas Razorbacks
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: BOK Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN2

Top Oklahoma players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Otega Oweh 8 15.4 4.5 1.3 2.1 0.6 67.6% (50-74) 77.8% (7-9)
Javian McCollum 8 14.3 2.6 3.1 0.9 0.1 47.8% (44-92) 37.0% (17-46)
John Hugley 8 11.3 5.8 1.3 0.5 0.1 62.7% (32-51) 53.8% (7-13)
Milos Uzan 8 8.6 4.3 4.4 1.4 0.5 37.3% (28-75) 26.7% (8-30)
Jalon Moore 7 9.4 4.3 0.9 0.6 1.4 55.0% (22-40) 41.7% (5-12)

