Oklahoma (8-0) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET, against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Upcoming Oklahoma games

Oklahoma's next matchup information

Opponent: Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas Razorbacks Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: BOK Center

BOK Center Broadcast: ESPN2

Top Oklahoma players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Otega Oweh 8 15.4 4.5 1.3 2.1 0.6 67.6% (50-74) 77.8% (7-9) Javian McCollum 8 14.3 2.6 3.1 0.9 0.1 47.8% (44-92) 37.0% (17-46) John Hugley 8 11.3 5.8 1.3 0.5 0.1 62.7% (32-51) 53.8% (7-13) Milos Uzan 8 8.6 4.3 4.4 1.4 0.5 37.3% (28-75) 26.7% (8-30) Jalon Moore 7 9.4 4.3 0.9 0.6 1.4 55.0% (22-40) 41.7% (5-12)

