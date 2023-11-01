Buy Tickets for Oklahoma Sooners Basketball Games
Oklahoma (8-0) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET, against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Upcoming Oklahoma games
Oklahoma's next matchup information
- Opponent: Arkansas Razorbacks
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: BOK Center
- Broadcast: ESPN2
Top Oklahoma players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Otega Oweh
|8
|15.4
|4.5
|1.3
|2.1
|0.6
|67.6% (50-74)
|77.8% (7-9)
|Javian McCollum
|8
|14.3
|2.6
|3.1
|0.9
|0.1
|47.8% (44-92)
|37.0% (17-46)
|John Hugley
|8
|11.3
|5.8
|1.3
|0.5
|0.1
|62.7% (32-51)
|53.8% (7-13)
|Milos Uzan
|8
|8.6
|4.3
|4.4
|1.4
|0.5
|37.3% (28-75)
|26.7% (8-30)
|Jalon Moore
|7
|9.4
|4.3
|0.9
|0.6
|1.4
|55.0% (22-40)
|41.7% (5-12)
