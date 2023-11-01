When you're rooting for Oral Roberts during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Find out more details, along with the Golden Eagles' recent stats and trends, in the article below.

Oral Roberts team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Issac McBride 6 22.2 3.8 3.3 1.3 0.2 Jailen Bedford 6 12.8 6.5 0.5 0.5 0.2 DeShang Weaver 6 12.7 5.7 0.5 0.8 3.5 Kareem Thompson 6 11.0 5.3 3.8 1.5 0.2 Jalen Miller 4 5.0 1.3 1.0 1.0 0.0 Josh Jones 6 3.0 3.0 0.7 0.2 0.2 Sir Issac Herron 6 3.0 2.8 0.3 0.2 0.7 Trey Phipps 6 2.3 1.8 0.7 0.0 0.2 Cam Amboree 3 0.3 0.7 1.0 0.3 0.0 Braeden Moore 3 0.0 0.7 0.0 0.3 0.3

Oral Roberts season stats

Oral Roberts has just two wins (2-4) this season.

The Golden Eagles are 2-0 at home and 0-4 on the road this year.

In its best win of the season, Oral Roberts beat the Texas Southern Tigers in a 65-63 win on November 21.

The Golden Eagles, in one game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season, own a record of 0-1.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, Oral Roberts has no games left versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Oral Roberts games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Tulsa H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Ozark Christian H 8:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Texas Tech A 9:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Oklahoma State A 5:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 John Brown H 8:00 PM

