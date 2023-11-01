A matchup at home versus the Ozark Christian Ambassadors is coming up for the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-4), on Saturday, December 9 at 8:00 PM ET.

Opponent: Ozark Christian Ambassadors

December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Location: Mabee Center

Broadcast: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Issac McBride 7 22.1 3.9 3.4 1.3 0.1 43.1% (50-116) 36.4% (16-44) DeShang Weaver 7 13.7 5.3 0.4 0.9 3.0 48.6% (35-72) 37.8% (17-45) Jailen Bedford 7 12.9 6.7 0.6 0.4 0.1 39.2% (31-79) 34.3% (12-35) Kareem Thompson 7 11.0 5.6 3.9 1.7 0.3 35.5% (27-76) 32.6% (14-43) Josh Jones 7 3.6 3.1 0.6 0.3 0.3 66.7% (10-15) -

