A matchup at home versus the Ozark Christian Ambassadors is coming up for the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (3-4), on Saturday, December 9 at 8:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Oral Roberts games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Ozark Christian H 8:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Texas Tech A 9:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Oklahoma State A 5:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 John Brown H 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 UMKC A 8:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Denver A 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Montana State A 9:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Weber State H 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 South Dakota H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 St. Thomas H 8:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 North Dakota A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 North Dakota State A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Omaha H 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 South Dakota State H 8:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Denver H 8:00 PM

Oral Roberts' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Ozark Christian Ambassadors
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Mabee Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Oral Roberts players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Issac McBride 7 22.1 3.9 3.4 1.3 0.1 43.1% (50-116) 36.4% (16-44)
DeShang Weaver 7 13.7 5.3 0.4 0.9 3.0 48.6% (35-72) 37.8% (17-45)
Jailen Bedford 7 12.9 6.7 0.6 0.4 0.1 39.2% (31-79) 34.3% (12-35)
Kareem Thompson 7 11.0 5.6 3.9 1.7 0.3 35.5% (27-76) 32.6% (14-43)
Josh Jones 7 3.6 3.1 0.6 0.3 0.3 66.7% (10-15) -

