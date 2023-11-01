When the Buffalo Sabres face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Owen Power score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Owen Power score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Power stats and insights

Power is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.

Power has zero points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 14.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

TNT, Max, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

