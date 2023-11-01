Owen Power will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Buffalo Sabres meet the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Prop bets for Power are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Owen Power vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

TNT, Max, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Sabres vs Flyers Game Info

Power Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Power has averaged 22:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.

Through nine games this year, Power has yet to score a goal.

In five of nine games this year, Power has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In five of nine games this year, Power has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Power goes over his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Power going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Power Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 9 Games 3 5 Points 2 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

