Should you bet on Owen Tippett to light the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Buffalo Sabres go head to head on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Owen Tippett score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Tippett stats and insights

Tippett has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Sabres.

Tippett has zero points on the power play.

He takes 3.7 shots per game, and converts 6.1% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 27 total goals (three per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

TNT, Max, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

