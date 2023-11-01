The Philadelphia Flyers, with Owen Tippett, take the ice Wednesday versus the Buffalo Sabres at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Tippett's props? Here is some information to help you.

Owen Tippett vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

TNT, Max, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Flyers vs Sabres Game Info

Tippett Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Tippett has averaged 15:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

In two of nine games this season, Tippett has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In five of nine games this year, Tippett has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In three of nine games this season, Tippett has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Tippett's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he hits the over.

There is a 34.5% chance of Tippett having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Tippett Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 27 total goals (three per game) in the league.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 9 Games 3 6 Points 3 2 Goals 3 4 Assists 0

