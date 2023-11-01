Do you live and breathe all things Pacific? Then take off that ketchup-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and caps -- to show your support for the Tigers. For additional info, including current team stats, continue reading.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Pacific Tigers jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Pacific team leaders

Want to buy Donovan Williams' jersey? Or another Pacific player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Judson Martindale 8 10.6 2.0 1.3 0.4 0.3 Donovan Williams 8 10.5 4.8 2.3 1.3 0.3 Lesown Hallums 8 9.0 2.9 1.5 0.9 0.0 Cam Denson 8 8.4 4.8 1.4 0.8 0.1 Moe Odum 8 8.3 2.6 5.5 1.4 0.0 Burke Smith 8 6.4 3.1 0.9 0.8 0.4 Tyler Beard 6 4.8 2.0 3.2 0.5 0.2 Tan Yildizoglu 7 3.1 1.7 1.1 0.1 0.0 Greg Outlaw 7 3.1 2.0 0.4 0.6 0.0 Villiam Garcia Adsten 7 2.7 1.1 0.0 0.6 0.0

Pacific season stats

Pacific is 4-4 so far this season.

The Tigers have a 3-3 record at home and a 1-1 record on the road.

Pacific's best win this season came on November 10 in an 87-79 victory over the California Golden Bears.

The Tigers have had zero games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this year.

Of Pacific's 23 remaining games, two are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Tigers? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Pacific games

Check out the Tigers in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Northern Arizona A 4:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Idaho A 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Fresno State A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 UC Davis H 5:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Stanislaus State H 10:00 PM

Check out the Tigers this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.