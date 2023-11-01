Currently 4-6, the Pacific Tigers' next matchup is at the Fresno State Bulldogs, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Pacific games

Pacific's next matchup information

Opponent: Fresno State Bulldogs

Fresno State Bulldogs Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Save Mart Center

Save Mart Center Broadcast: MW Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Top Pacific players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Judson Martindale 10 11.8 2.0 1.4 0.6 0.2 46.0% (40-87) 34.1% (15-44) Lesown Hallums 10 8.6 2.4 1.6 0.7 0.0 43.6% (34-78) 18.2% (4-22) Cam Denson 10 8.5 4.9 1.3 0.8 0.1 57.9% (33-57) 20.0% (1-5) Donovan Williams 10 8.5 4.8 1.9 1.2 0.2 32.9% (24-73) 27.8% (10-36) Moe Odum 10 7.4 2.4 4.7 1.2 0.1 32.9% (25-76) 29.2% (14-48)

