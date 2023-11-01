Buy Tickets for Pacific Tigers Basketball Games
Currently 4-6, the Pacific Tigers' next matchup is at the Fresno State Bulldogs, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Pacific's next matchup information
- Opponent: Fresno State Bulldogs
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Save Mart Center
- Broadcast: MW Network
Top Pacific players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Judson Martindale
|10
|11.8
|2.0
|1.4
|0.6
|0.2
|46.0% (40-87)
|34.1% (15-44)
|Lesown Hallums
|10
|8.6
|2.4
|1.6
|0.7
|0.0
|43.6% (34-78)
|18.2% (4-22)
|Cam Denson
|10
|8.5
|4.9
|1.3
|0.8
|0.1
|57.9% (33-57)
|20.0% (1-5)
|Donovan Williams
|10
|8.5
|4.8
|1.9
|1.2
|0.2
|32.9% (24-73)
|27.8% (10-36)
|Moe Odum
|10
|7.4
|2.4
|4.7
|1.2
|0.1
|32.9% (25-76)
|29.2% (14-48)
