Pat Connaughton and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates hit the court versus the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Connaughton, in his previous game (October 30 win against the Heat), produced eight points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Connaughton's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pat Connaughton Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (+110)

Over 6.5 (+110) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-130)

Over 3.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+128)

Looking to bet on one or more of Connaughton's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Raptors allowed 111.4 points per game last season, fourth in the NBA.

On the boards, the Raptors conceded 42.3 rebounds per contest last season, 10th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Raptors were ranked 25th in the league defensively last year, conceding 26.2 per game.

Allowing 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, the Raptors were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pat Connaughton vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 18 8 2 2 1 0 0 1/17/2023 30 10 8 3 3 0 1 1/4/2023 40 15 6 1 5 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.