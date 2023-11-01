It's not enough to simply be a fan of Penn State. You need to look the part, too. Represent the Nittany Lions by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

Penn State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kanye Clary 7 16.7 3.0 2.1 1.4 0.1 Adrian Baldwin Jr. 7 14.0 2.3 3.3 2.1 0.3 Qudus Wahab 7 10.0 9.6 0.6 0.6 1.6 Nick Kern 7 6.9 4.4 1.7 1.1 1.0 Zach Hicks 7 6.9 3.9 1.1 0.9 0.1 D'Marco Dunn 7 5.6 1.7 0.4 0.3 0.0 Jameel Brown 7 5.3 0.3 0.0 0.6 0.1 Puff Johnson 5 7.2 2.4 0.0 0.6 0.2 Rayquawndis Mitchell 6 2.7 1.7 0.5 0.8 0.0 Leo O'Boyle 7 2.0 1.1 0.1 0.4 0.3

Penn State season stats

Penn State has won four games so far this season (4-3).

In its best win of the season, which took place on November 17, Penn State took down the Morehead State Eagles (No. 98 in the RPI) by a score of 74-51.

The Nittany Lions are winless this season in one game against Top 25 teams.

Penn State has 24 games left in the regular season, including two versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Penn State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Bucknell H 12:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Maryland A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Ohio State H 6:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Georgia Tech N 12:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Le Moyne H 7:00 PM

