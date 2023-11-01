A game at home versus the Ohio State Buckeyes is up next for the Penn State Nittany Lions (4-5), on Saturday, December 9 at 6:00 PM ET.

Opponent: Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Bryce Jordan Center

Bryce Jordan Center Broadcast: BTN

Top Penn State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kanye Clary 9 16.2 2.8 2.6 1.3 0.1 48.7% (55-113) 28.1% (9-32) Adrian Baldwin Jr. 9 14.6 1.9 3.4 2.3 0.2 36.1% (39-108) 27.7% (13-47) Qudus Wahab 9 10.4 9.3 0.8 0.6 1.6 68.8% (33-48) - Zach Hicks 9 7.8 3.9 1.2 0.9 0.2 32.4% (24-74) 31.0% (18-58) Nick Kern 9 6.8 4.7 1.9 0.9 1.0 50.0% (24-48) 0.0% (0-6)

