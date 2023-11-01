It's not enough to simply be a fan of Pennsylvania. You need to look the part, too. Rep the Quakers by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

Pennsylvania team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Clark Slajchert 8 17.8 2.9 3.9 0.9 0.3 Tyler Perkins 8 16.3 7.1 2.5 2.1 0.3 Nick Spinoso 8 8.8 7.6 3.3 0.5 1.4 Eddie Holland III 7 7.0 3.4 0.6 0.4 0.4 Sam Brown 4 12.0 2.5 0.5 0.8 0.3 Andrew Laczkowski 8 5.5 4.0 0.4 0.4 0.1 Cam Thrower 7 6.0 3.3 1.7 0.4 0.0 George Smith 8 5.1 3.4 1.9 1.3 0.3 Augustus Gerhart 7 4.1 2.0 0.7 0.3 0.7 Johnnie Walter 7 2.4 1.9 0.7 0.0 0.3

Pennsylvania season stats

Pennsylvania has a 5-3 record on the season so far.

The Quakers are 5-1 at home and 0-2 on the road this year.

Pennsylvania registered its signature win of the season on November 13, when it defeated the Villanova Wildcats, who rank No. 18 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 76-72.

The Quakers have won their only game this season against teams in the AP's Top 25.

There are two games against Top 25 teams remaining on Pennsylvania's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Pennsylvania games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Wed, Dec 6 FDU-Florham H 6:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Kentucky N 12:00 PM Mon, Dec 11 Howard H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 23 Rider A 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Houston A 7:00 PM

