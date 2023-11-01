On deck for the Pennsylvania Quakers (6-4) is a matchup versus the Kentucky Wildcats, tipping off at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to catch the Pennsylvania Quakers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Pennsylvania games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Kentucky N 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 11 Howard H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 23 Rider A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Houston A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 2 Auburn A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Dartmouth H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 15 Cornell A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Harvard H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Columbia A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 2 Brown A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Yale A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Princeton A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 16 Yale H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 17 Brown H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Feb 23 Dartmouth A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Pennsylvania's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Kentucky Wildcats
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Wells Fargo Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN2

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Pennsylvania's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Pennsylvania players

Shop for Pennsylvania gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Clark Slajchert 10 19.3 2.8 3.4 1.1 0.2 50.0% (73-146) 44.3% (27-61)
Tyler Perkins 10 15.7 6.2 2.4 1.8 0.2 42.1% (53-126) 37.5% (18-48)
Nick Spinoso 10 9.1 7.2 3.5 0.6 1.3 50.6% (39-77) 0.0% (0-4)
Sam Brown 6 11.2 2.7 1.3 0.8 0.2 50.0% (21-42) 50.0% (16-32)
Eddie Holland III 8 6.9 3.8 0.9 0.5 0.4 64.5% (20-31) 50.0% (3-6)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.