On deck for the Pennsylvania Quakers (6-4) is a matchup versus the Kentucky Wildcats, tipping off at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Pennsylvania games

Pennsylvania's next matchup information

Opponent: Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky Wildcats Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Broadcast: ESPN2

Top Pennsylvania players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Clark Slajchert 10 19.3 2.8 3.4 1.1 0.2 50.0% (73-146) 44.3% (27-61) Tyler Perkins 10 15.7 6.2 2.4 1.8 0.2 42.1% (53-126) 37.5% (18-48) Nick Spinoso 10 9.1 7.2 3.5 0.6 1.3 50.6% (39-77) 0.0% (0-4) Sam Brown 6 11.2 2.7 1.3 0.8 0.2 50.0% (21-42) 50.0% (16-32) Eddie Holland III 8 6.9 3.8 0.9 0.5 0.4 64.5% (20-31) 50.0% (3-6)

