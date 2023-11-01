Buy Tickets for Pennsylvania Quakers Basketball Games
On deck for the Pennsylvania Quakers (6-4) is a matchup versus the Kentucky Wildcats, tipping off at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming Pennsylvania games
Pennsylvania's next matchup information
- Opponent: Kentucky Wildcats
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Wells Fargo Center
- Broadcast: ESPN2
Top Pennsylvania players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Clark Slajchert
|10
|19.3
|2.8
|3.4
|1.1
|0.2
|50.0% (73-146)
|44.3% (27-61)
|Tyler Perkins
|10
|15.7
|6.2
|2.4
|1.8
|0.2
|42.1% (53-126)
|37.5% (18-48)
|Nick Spinoso
|10
|9.1
|7.2
|3.5
|0.6
|1.3
|50.6% (39-77)
|0.0% (0-4)
|Sam Brown
|6
|11.2
|2.7
|1.3
|0.8
|0.2
|50.0% (21-42)
|50.0% (16-32)
|Eddie Holland III
|8
|6.9
|3.8
|0.9
|0.5
|0.4
|64.5% (20-31)
|50.0% (3-6)
